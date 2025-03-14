Postrock Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Postrock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

