Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 340,420 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,225 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,612,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kinross Gold by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,094,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 480,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kinross Gold by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,846,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

