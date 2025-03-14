SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
