Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Decreases By 98.3%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 4.8 %

PURE stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

