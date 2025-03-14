Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-22.900 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $22.50-22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $314.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.82. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.