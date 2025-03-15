1,601 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $319.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.44. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.