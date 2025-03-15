Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 3.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BMAY opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.