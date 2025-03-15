Atala Financial Inc Invests $44,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

