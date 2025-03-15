iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $596.10 and its 200-day moving average is $588.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

