Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 87.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 55,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

