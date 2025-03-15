J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 82,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $174.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

