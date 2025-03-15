IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

IDW Media Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of IDWM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. IDW Media has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

