IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.
IDW Media Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of IDWM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. IDW Media has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52.
About IDW Media
