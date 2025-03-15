Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $100.05 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,751 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $100,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,803,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,307,000 after buying an additional 253,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $410,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.