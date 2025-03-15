Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $409,919,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after acquiring an additional 417,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $56,142,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 214.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $57,525,000 after acquiring an additional 220,078 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.49. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,236.91. This trade represents a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.