C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.