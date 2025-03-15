NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.75. 31,341,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 54,844,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in NIO by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in NIO by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

