Atala Financial Inc Buys Shares of 10,871 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Haleon by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,473,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 866,070 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.