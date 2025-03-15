Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,558 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,608.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,804,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

