Swiss National Bank Sells 20,100 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $78,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 373,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.1 %

GDDY stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,283,445.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,169. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

