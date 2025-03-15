Natixis Advisors LLC Has $109.72 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,770 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $109,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.