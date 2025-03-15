Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $194,679,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 562,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,921,000 after acquiring an additional 524,799 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Workday by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 655,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 506,812 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $244.17 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day moving average is $255.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.