Top Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – March 14th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, manufacture, or utilize technology at the nanoscale—typically involving the manipulation of matter on an atomic or molecular level. These stocks give investors exposure to innovative products and solutions in areas like medicine, electronics, and energy, where breakthroughs in nanoscience drive new market opportunities. Due to the cutting-edge nature of the field, investments in nanotechnology stocks can come with higher growth potential as well as increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.37. 320,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The company has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.08. NVE has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 1,000,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.83.

