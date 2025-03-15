Rareview Capital LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rareview Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,529,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

