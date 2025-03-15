Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $38,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $692,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

