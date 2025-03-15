Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 170,672 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,964,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $52,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGMU opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

