Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $46.76 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $46,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

