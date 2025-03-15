Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.39). 32,628,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.81).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tesco

Tesco Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 370.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In related news, insider Gerard Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148,400 ($191,954.47). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,073 shares of company stock worth $14,867,657. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.