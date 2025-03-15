FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 131406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 5,651.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 342,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 564,566 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 1,158,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 275,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.