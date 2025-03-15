FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 131406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.
FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.36%.
Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
