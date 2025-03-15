Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 13.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
