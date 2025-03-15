Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $43,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

