American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ARL stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $228.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

