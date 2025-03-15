John O’Higgins Purchases 77,000 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider John O’Higgins bought 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £74,690 ($96,611.05).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

ONT opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.30) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.20 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £950.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.95.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.05).

Get Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.