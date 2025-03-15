Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Ian Bull Purchases 5,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £14,050 ($18,173.59).

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 296.80 ($3.84) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270.40 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 375.80 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.