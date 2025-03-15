CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 0.7 %

CVM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

