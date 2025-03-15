KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of KB opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 689,979 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 145,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $7,291,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,489,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

