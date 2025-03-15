Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes $281,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $650.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.54 and its 200-day moving average is $570.71. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $663.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.36.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

