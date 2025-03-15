Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes $281,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE MCK opened at $650.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.54 and its 200-day moving average is $570.71. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $663.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.