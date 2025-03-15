Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $417.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.71.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

