Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 83324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Cimpress Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

