Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $118,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.36.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $650.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $663.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.