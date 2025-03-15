Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $714.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.87. The company has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

