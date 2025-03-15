EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

