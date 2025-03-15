EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $418.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.04. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

