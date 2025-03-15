Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $389.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

