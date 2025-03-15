Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,761 shares of company stock worth $19,305,521. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,802.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,845.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,980.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

