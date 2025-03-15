Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 16,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.