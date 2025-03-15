ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Stock Price Up 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $55.46. 1,944,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,470,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

