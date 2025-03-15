JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.15. 1,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

JSB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51.

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

JSB Financial Increases Dividend

JSB Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. JSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

