JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWVGet Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.15. 1,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

JSB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51.

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

JSB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. JSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

JSB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.