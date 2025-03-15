JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.15. 1,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.
JSB Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51.
JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
JSB Financial Increases Dividend
JSB Financial Company Profile
JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JSB Financial
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.