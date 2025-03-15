Rareview Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Rareview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 685,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund accounts for 2.1% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

