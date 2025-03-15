Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
