Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Guild Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Guild has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHLD has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

